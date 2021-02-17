DOH-Sarasota: Over 64,700 vaccines distributed so far, more calls going out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-operated clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall is conducting a first-dose coronavirus vaccine clinic by appointment only. More notices will start going out and DOH Sarasota will be scheduling through account number 21,163. This number will not change until additional first-dose notices have gone out. Check to see where you are in the virtual vaccine waiting line here.
More than 65,700 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccination in Sarasota County.
Those arriving to Sarasota Square Mall for their scheduled first- or second-dose appointment should remember to wear a mask, bring proof of residency, proof of appointment confirmation, a signed consent form. You are also asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt or loose-fitting sleeves, and be prepared to wait for a 15-minute observation.
Here are other reminders from DOH Sarasota
- Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 should remain quarantined and not come to either vaccination site. For questions on your registration or account number call 941-861-VAXS. If you have symptoms of COVD-19 consult your primary care physician and/or visit one of two testing sites.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at the Venice Community Center Feb. 10-12, are receiving an appointment card to return for their second-dose. These individuals should plan to return for to the VCC on that specified date and time, and will receive their second Pfizer vaccine 21 days later from the state.
- The Department of Health-operated clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall is distributing the Moderna vaccine, operating 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment only. No vaccine is left overnight, and end-of day walk-up appointments are not accepted.
- Individuals receiving an appointment notice MUST confirm or decline the appointment. Appointment notices are being sent though the county’s vaccine registration system are selected by order of registration by the “next in line” account number, not by ZIP code or location.
- Any eligible second persons listed on an account must include first and last name, and date of birth.
- If you received your vaccine outside of Sarasota county, please remove yourself/account from the registration system.
