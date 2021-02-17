DeSantis denies vaccine site selection favors affluent neighborhoods

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against accusations that more affluent ZIP codes in Manatee County are receiving coronavirus vaccines. The governor made a quick stop in Lakewood Ranch Wednesday morning to continue discussing his approach to vaccine distribution across the state.
DeSantis pointed out that the newest pop-up sites in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties have brought 10,000 additional vaccines to the area.
One reporter asked the governor why wealthy neighborhoods like Lakewood Ranch were being given preference for vaccine distribution. DeSantis immediately challenged that assertion, saying that vaccines weren’t decided by ZIP codes, rather they were targeted in areas of higher numbers of infected persons.
The sites are set up in 34211 and 34202 and were selected, officials say, by Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh. Baugh would not take questions after the event.
