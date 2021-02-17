Cold front to whip through on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fast moving storms continue to wreck havoc over the Southern Plains once again with over 8 inches expected near Dallas by Thursday. This same storm system will move toward Washington D.C. and could produce a foot of snow over parts of Maryland.
This same system will send another cold front our way Friday morning bringing another round of showers and a few thunderstorms mainly Friday morning.
Wednesday we can expect a cool start with temperatures in the mid 50′s under mostly cloudy skies. A warm front will move through later in the day and warm temperatures back up above average. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70′s. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly inland during the day with one or two of those showers near the coast.
Winds will switch around to the ESE later in the day at 10 mph on Wednesday. Wednesday night look for the possibility of more fog rolling in from the Gulf as those winds begin to veer around more to the SSW. This could cause another serious round of reduced visibilities for your commute on Thursday morning.
Thursday look for the fog to linger a bit near the coast but otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected with a high around 80. There will be a 30% chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon.
Thursday night we will see increasing cloudiness as the cold front nears along with a 50% chance for scattered evening storms. The rain chance goes up to 60% during Friday as the front pushes through the area. Look for windy conditions on Friday and mostly cloudy skies throughout most of the day. Temperatures on Friday will actually fall through the day as winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph will keep things chilly.
Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the low to mid 40′s so you will need a heavy jacket as the winds will still be blowing at 10-15 mph which will cause wind chills to be into the upper 30′s.
Saturday will be generally sunny through the day but it will be breezy so highs will only reach into the mid 60′s as cool air continues to move in on the north wind.
Sunday morning will still be cool with lows in the upper 40′s but it will be sunny. Highs on Sunday getting into the mid 70′s for most everyone. Should be a really nice day with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.
Monday and Tuesday looks to be good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s each day.
For boaters expect winds out of the east at 10 knots and seas 2-4 feet with a light chop in the bay and a moderate chop well offshore.
