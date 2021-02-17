City of Sarasota launches touchless parking fee system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Using city-owned parking facilities has become a bit easier with the launch of an electronic fee system.
The system, called Breezy Pass, is now available for purchase. The technology is similar to the state’s SunPass system; users install an RFID device on their car that activates when they enter the garage. Drivers can pay a flat monthly rate or pay the actual parking fee via a debit account maintained on file with the City of Sarasota.
Breezy Pass is available in the Palm Avenue and State Street garages downtown and the St. Armands Garage.
To learn more about Breezy Pass or to submit an online application, visit www.SarasotaFL.gov/Parkingpermit. Operating features and rules of use may vary.
For more information, contact the Parking Division at 941-263-6475 or email parkinginfo@SarasotaFL.gov.
