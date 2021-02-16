Winter storms may delay arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is advising the public that the supply line for coronavirus vaccines could be disrupted due to the severe winter weather across the country.
Steve Huard, the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, says the Florida Department of Emergency Management informed them there may be delays in getting additional doses of the vaccine. In a video posted on Twitter, he stressed that no one with an existing appointment will be affected. “We do have vaccines for every appointment that we have scheduled,” Huard said.
Huard also said the county will be sending out more appointment notifications this week. For more information about vaccination registration in Sarasota County, visit www.sarasotahealth.org
