Strong to possible severe storms overnight

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will be clear with a low around 54, so you may need a jacket come Wednesday morning. Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and warmer weather to return as the cold front will move back as a warm front. The high on Wednesday will be around 78. As the warm front moves through the Suncoast we can expect a 40% chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. This will be mainly inland during the afternoon.