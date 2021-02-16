Strong to possible severe storms overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A line of storms associated with a cold front will move through overnight and one or two of the storms could become severe. I’m expecting the storms to move through late Monday night through early Tuesday morning.
We will see scattered showers with an occasional thunderstorm roll through with the front and then look for things to cool off for Tuesday.
Most of the rain will be over by sunrise with only a 20% chance for a few showers near sunrise. Winds will switch around to the NW at 10-20 mph bringing temperatures back down to more seasonable averages. The average high for this time of year is 73 degrees.
Skies should begin to clear out by noon and we will see plenty of sunshine inland but could see some low cold weather clouds near the coast.
Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will be clear with a low around 54, so you may need a jacket come Wednesday morning. Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and warmer weather to return as the cold front will move back as a warm front. The high on Wednesday will be around 78. As the warm front moves through the Suncoast we can expect a 40% chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. This will be mainly inland during the afternoon.
Wednesday night a 30% chance for showers under partly cloudy skies with a low on Thursday in the upper 60′s, very warm.
Thursday should be nice and warm once again with a high of 80 and only a slight chance for a shower.
Friday calls for increasing cloudiness as the next cold front moves in. We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The high on Friday will be only in the upper 60′s.
Saturday morning starts off cold with lows in the low to mid 40′s. We should see plenty of sunshine on Saturday but the high will only reach into the mid 60′s.
Sunday looks sunny with a high around 73. Should be a really nice day!
___________________________
For boaters on Tuesday exercise caution as winds will be brisk from the NW at 15-20 knots and seas running 3-5 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.