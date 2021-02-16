Sarasota Police Department names new deputy chief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser appointed a new deputy chief for the department Tuesday.
Capt. Rex Troche, head of the professional standards division (internal affairs), will replace Pat Robinson, who has accepted a position as deputy city manager with the city of Sarasota.
Troche is the first Hispanic officer to achieve the rank of deputy chief.
“I’m excited to work alongside Deputy Chief Troche and promote him to our leadership team,” said Rieser. “He has a passion and commitment to our city, residents and visitors, and our community policing philosophy. Deputy Chief Troche has been and will continue to be a leader for our community and agency as we keep moving forward to continue to make the city of Sarasota a safe place to live, work and play.”
Born in Chicago, Troche attended Lakewood High School and St. Pete Junior College in St. Petersburg, and earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of South Florida in 1994.
He began his career in law enforcement in 1997 with the Largo Police Department and joined the Sarasota Police Department in 2002.
Troche has served in all four agency divisions. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013, and to lieutenant in 2017. In 2018, he earned his master’s degree in emergency management from Saint Leo University and was promoted to captain.
“I’m honored and humbled to continue serving our community and agency alongside Chief Rieser,” Troche said.
