Publix canceling COVID-19 vaccination scheduling due to weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the inclement weather across the country, Publix will be suspending its online reservation system on Wednesday, Feb 17.
All appointments that have already been scheduled for Feb 17. and Feb 18. are not impacted by this change.
This change is due to weather preventing the government delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event. Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said.
For more information on Publixes vaccination, efforts click here
