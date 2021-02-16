More COVID-19 vaccine updates in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

(WWSB) - Both Manatee and Sarasota Counties have provided updates on vaccine distribution this week.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management in Manatee County will host a pop-up vaccination spot at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch this week for 3,000 Manatee County residents who live in zip codes 34202 and 34211.
Manatee County 311 Call Center yesterday and today began calling residents from those zip codes who are registered with the County’s vaccine standby pool to book the appointments at Premier for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. There is no new or unique sign up site for the Premier Sports vaccine dates. Patients will be given information on their second dose when they’re on site for their first dose this week.
The 311 Call Center has also booked 5,100 appointments for Bennett Park occurring Thursday and Friday of this week.
Public Safety Director Jacob Saur today confirmed that the county has received word from state officials that severe winter storms in other areas of the country may delay the arrival of vaccines in Florida. If doses are delayed arriving locally, those residents who had appointments will be notified and then rescheduled when new shipments arrive.
In Sarasota County, second dose appointment notifications will go out Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 16) for those individuals who received their first dose Jan. 21.
The second dose appointments will be Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Sarasota Square Mall location. Steve Huard, the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, says the Florida Department of Emergency Management informed them there may be delays in getting additional doses of the vaccine. In a video posted on Twitter, he stressed that no one with an existing appointment will be affected.
