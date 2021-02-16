Mayor Brody request a revisit on Sarasota Orchestra’s home

The mayor said that by revisiting this in the March agenda, he doesn’t look for a plan to be set in place rather he wants to re-open the conversation. The Sarasota Orchestra continues to search for their long-term housing after that May 2019 vote against their option to use Payne Park for the development of a new music hall. Mayor Brody, who voted against the use of the park in 2019 stated, “It has been almost 2 years since we looks at Payne Park for the orchestra. Since then a lot of people have done a lot of work to see if that is the best spot in the city of Sarasota. Most of that work did not yield any productive results so we are reconsidering Payne Park, not only because it is one of few places that it can go in the city but also maybe there is a possibility there is a mutually beneficial relationship between the park and the orchestra. There are many parks throughout the country and the world that have a complementing orchestra or performance halls. That may be the case at Payne Park. We don’t know yet because we haven’t really been down that road to allow our city staff and the orchestra to adequality flush out the possibilities.”