AMBER Alert issued after SUV stolen with 1-year-old inside
This is the model of the car that was taken (Source: HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff | February 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 4:42 PM

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an SUV was stolen with a one-year-old child inside. FDLE is now issuing an AMBER alert.

HCSO is searching for the silver 2018 Volkswagen SUV. The vehicle was stolen from Valrico with the child inside. The car has Florida tags WBR587

Officials have identified the child as Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt w/ a white rainbow, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.

The car was last seen just before 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico in a residential neighborhood. The child was last seen in the backseat of the vehicle.

