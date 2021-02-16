AMBER Alert issued after SUV stolen with 1-year-old inside

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an SUV was stolen with a one-year-old child inside. FDLE is now issuing an AMBER alert.
HCSO is searching for the silver 2018 Volkswagen SUV. The vehicle was stolen from Valrico with the child inside. The car has Florida tags WBR587
Officials have identified the child as Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt w/ a white rainbow, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.
The car was last seen just before 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico in a residential neighborhood. The child was last seen in the backseat of the vehicle.
