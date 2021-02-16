Gasparilla parade officially cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - After initially being postponed, Gasparilla officials announced Tuesday that the famous parade will be cancelled in 2021.
The organization hopes to bring the beloved pirate party back to Tampa Bay on Jan. 22.
The group made the announcement on its Facebook page. True to form, they kept the language pirate-appropriate.
“Avast, mateys! After many conversations with the friendlies, we’re sad to announce that our pirate krewe will remain offshore until the seas have calmed, and will not invade Tampa Bay’s shores in 2021. Heed our vow, an invasion is coming and we shall capture the key to your fair city of Tampa in 2022!” reads the post.
