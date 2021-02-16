First Alert Weather: The weather roller coaster brings cooler, warmer, drier and wetter days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that brought the rains will continue to press south today before stalling this evening in South Florida. That will allow for a day of cooler air to sink south on a breezy north wind. The wind will be gusty enough to create rip current issues for the beaches today and a Small Craft Exercise Caution statement has been issued. Winds will relax a bit overnight. The morning commute will have the possibility of a brief shower south of the city of Sarasota but be dry for your return and commute tomorrow morning.