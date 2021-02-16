First Alert Weather: The weather roller coaster brings cooler, warmer, drier and wetter days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that brought the rains will continue to press south today before stalling this evening in South Florida. That will allow for a day of cooler air to sink south on a breezy north wind. The wind will be gusty enough to create rip current issues for the beaches today and a Small Craft Exercise Caution statement has been issued. Winds will relax a bit overnight. The morning commute will have the possibility of a brief shower south of the city of Sarasota but be dry for your return and commute tomorrow morning.
A shower tomorrow afternoon will be possible as our stalled cold front turns from a stationary front to a warm front and returns to the Suncoast as it moves north. Today’s high temperature near 70, will warm tomorrow to near 80. Humidity will also return and patchy fog may be an issue Thursday morning. A stronger cold front will approach Thursday night with more cold air Friday. The severe weather threat with this system should be confined to north Florida. The cooler air will stick around for several days.
