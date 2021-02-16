First Alert Traffic: Serious crash reported on South U.S. 41 in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple vehicles have been involved in crash on South Tamiami Trail near Venetia Bay Boulevard in Venice shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. and involved a car and a motorcycle. Two patients from the motorcycle were airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Serious injuries have been reported. Two medivac helicopters were dispatched to the scene.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.
