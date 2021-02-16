Fans, Athletes pay tribute to Vincent Jackson

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans and Athletes across the country are sending their condolences following the passing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Vincent Jackson.
Jackson was found dead Monday at a hotel in Brandon, Fla.
According to staff, Jackson had checked into the hotel on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since that date. A formal missing persons report was filed on Feb. 11. Officers made contact with Jackson as part of the welfare check at the hotel and spoke with him. After assessing his well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.
Jackson was found deceased by a housekeeper in his hotel room around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
Here are some of the condolences:
