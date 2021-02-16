COVID inspiring creativity on Ash Wednesday

At Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota, the Rev. Charleston Wilson said the Episcopal parish will be one of a few that will actually offer ashes in person, but with a twist. “We will use long medical Q-tips,” he told ABC 7. With the priest masked, the single-use Q-tip will be used at arm’s length to make the sign of the cross on recipients’ foreheads. “The word around here is innovation,” Wilson said. “We think we’ve found a safe way to do this.”