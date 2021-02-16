Charlotte County Sheriff needs help finding porch pirate

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a porch pirate caught on camera.
On Feb 14. Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials say a person approached a home on Euler Ave in Englewood and took packages from the porch. The suspect approached at approximately 9:40 pm, just after the packages were delivered.
CCSO would like your help with finding this person. If you have any information please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS.
