Charlotte County Sheriff needs help finding porch pirate
CCSO needs help locating a suspected porch pirate (Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | February 16, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 10:22 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a porch pirate caught on camera.

On Feb 14. Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials say a person approached a home on Euler Ave in Englewood and took packages from the porch. The suspect approached at approximately 9:40 pm, just after the packages were delivered.

CCSO would like your help with finding this person. If you have any information please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS.

