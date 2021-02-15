State emergency management director to step down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has confirmed that Jared Moskowitz, the state’s emergency management director, will be leaving the post soon.
In a news conference in Tallahassee Monday afternoon, DeSantis said that the department’s deputy director, Kevin Guthrie, will assume the post once Moskowitz departs.
“Jared and I discussed it. He’s worked incredibly hard, he’s done a fantastic job,” DeSantis said. “I think Florida has the best emergency response in the country ... and I think Jared was a big reason why.”
DeSantis said the demands of the job were a factor in the decision. “It’s been two years, he’s worked extremely hard and his family’s almost a world away in some respects. When you’re in Florida, as many of you know, Tallahassee down to Broward, it’s not like you can just hop on a plane all the time. It’s a long drive.”
DeSantis said Guthrie, who has been in the deputy director post for two and a half years, brings a wealth of experience to the job. “We think that the deputy, Kevin Guthrie, has done a great job,” DeSantis said. “I have a lot of confidence in Kevin. He’s been in the emergency management space for a long time.”
Before Guthrie took the job in Tallahassee, he was assistant county administrator for public safety for Pasco County.
