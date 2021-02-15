State Attorney now pursuing murder charges for suspected burglar

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The States Attorney’s office in Charlotte County is now pursuing First and Second Degree murder charges against a man they say played a roll in a deadly home invasion.
Bradley Scheuerer, along with Jonathon Robinson, allegedly broke into a home on Turner Street on Nov 9th to steal marijuana paraphernalia. That’s when deputies say the robbery became violent leaving two dead. One of those killed was Scheuerers alleged accomplice Robinson.
Scheuerer will be back in court on March 11th for a case management hearing.
