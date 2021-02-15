Several pelicans found scalped at Skyway fishing pier

MANATEE Fla. (WWSB) -An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is underway after several reports of scalped pelicans found at the Skyway south fishing pier.
The Friends of the Pelicans, Inc Facebook group shared several photos in a post about the pelicans they have found injured on the pier in the last few weeks.
Officer Adam Brown with the FWC confirms with ABC7 they have received reports of pelicans being intentionally injured at the Skyway Fishing Pier. There is an open criminal investigation on the matter according to Brown. He says they encourage people in the community to report these violations to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922. Cell phone users can dial *FWC or #FWC, depending on the service provider. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
“The FWC continues to investigate these incidents and at this time we do not have a conclusive answer as to what is causing these types of injuries,” said Officer Brown.
Representatives with the Seaside Sea birds Sanctuary say they’ve been able to help a few of these pelicans. In an email on Monday they confirmed they’ve admitted three to their hospital and say three is one too many. The Friends of the Pelicans Inc., social media post on the pelican scalping noted they believe this is being done during the dark hours the pier is open.
The FWC confirms potential charges range from animal cruelty to migratory bird violations.
