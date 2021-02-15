RV burns down early Monday morning in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders have reported no injuries Monday after a fire that took place this morning.
Responders say they got a call early this morning that an RV was engulfed in flames at the Sun-n-Fun RV park, just off Fruitville Rd. Crews arrived on the scene at 7:20 a.m. and had the situation under control by 7:30 a.m.
The fire burned down the home completely. All that is left now is the concrete foundation. Firefighters say no one was injured in the incident. The investigation continues on why the home went up in flames in the first place.
