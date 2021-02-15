A pleasant end to Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After early evening showers ended, we remained fry for the rest of the evening and will continue to do so overnight. We could see some patchy fog develop overnight as we have a saturated environment, we just need winds to calm do more. As we head into the new week, a massive snow storms crossing much of The United States will have a trailing cold front that will dive into The Suncoast bringing with it another chances for showers and thunderstorms as we head into overnight Monday into the early hours of Tuesday. We stay near the 80′s much of the week till a stronger front much in towards next weekend bringing night lows back to the 40′s and daytime highs in the upper 60′s.