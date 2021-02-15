Job fair to be held at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ Airport is in search of workers for a variety of positions throughout the airport. Airport tenants are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from noon to 4 p.m.
Positions are available for both full-time and part-time employees and include positions such as Transportation Security Officers, passenger service agents, ground operations, and several food service positions. Airport tenants will be available to discuss these career opportunities and accept applications.
This job fair will be held at Dan McClure Auditorium 5900 Auditorium Lane, Sarasota, Florida.
