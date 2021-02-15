HCSO: Former Tampa Bay Bucs player Vincent Jackson found deceased in Brandon hotel room

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson was found deceased in a Brandon hotel room Monday.
Jackson, 38, was found deceased in a room at the Homewood Suites.
According to staff, Jackson had checked into the hotel on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since that date. A formal missing persons report was filed on Feb. 11. Officers made contact with Jackson as part of the welfare check at the hotel and spoke with him. After assessing his well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.
Jackson was found deceased by a housekeeper in his hotel room around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
Jackson was wide receiver with the Bucs from 2012 to 2016. He holds the franchise’s record for the longest reception in a game (95 yards).
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.