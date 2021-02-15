First Alert Weather: Overnight storms and temperature changes for the Suncoast

Tonight a cold front will approach and keep temperatures mild and winds elevated. Around midnight storms will approach the coast and rain chances will jump to about 70%. While most of the storms will be just scattered showers with a few thunderstorms, we will have to watch for the slight chance that one or two could be stronger, with gusty winds or a brief tornado. The storms will be about done by drive-time tomorrow morning. Winds will turn and cooler air will move in with highs in the lower 70′s Tuesday.