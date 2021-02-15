First Alert Weather: Overnight storms and temperature changes for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A warm start for the Suncoast with temperatures closer to our average daytime highs than normal lows. The low 70′s to start the morning are warm due to a south wind and high humidity. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning and over Gulf waters, the patch fog will linger into the afternoon. However, we stay dry into the afternoon with only a 20% chance for a passing shower before sunset today. It will be another warm one with highs in the low 80′s.
Tonight a cold front will approach and keep temperatures mild and winds elevated. Around midnight storms will approach the coast and rain chances will jump to about 70%. While most of the storms will be just scattered showers with a few thunderstorms, we will have to watch for the slight chance that one or two could be stronger, with gusty winds or a brief tornado. The storms will be about done by drive-time tomorrow morning. Winds will turn and cooler air will move in with highs in the lower 70′s Tuesday.
