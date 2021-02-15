FDOH: Statewide positivity rate remains low as vaccines continue rollout

By ABC7 Staff | February 15, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 3:39 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.83% as total cases of COVID-19 approach 1,830,988 since March.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties are reporting positivity rates of 7.16% and 3.96% respectively.

In the past 24 hours 3,787 new cases have been reported as well as 155 new deaths. The state is reporting 28,934 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 36,978

SECOND DOSE: 27,039

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 23,132

SECOND DOSE: 17,683

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 30,384   Residents: 29,798   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 586

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 547   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,317     Non-Residents: 34

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,783  (46%)   Female: 15,686 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 329 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,543  (9%)   White: 18,174  (61%)   Other: 4,811  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,270  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,907  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 16,095  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,796  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 26,011   Residents: 24,870   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,141

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 676   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,210     Non-Residents: 51

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,560  (46%)   Female: 13,194 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,434  (6%)   White: 17,593  (71%)   Other: 1,934  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,909  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,806  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,228  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,836  (32%)

