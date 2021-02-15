FDOH: Statewide positivity rate remains low as vaccines continue rollout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.83% as total cases of COVID-19 approach 1,830,988 since March.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties are reporting positivity rates of 7.16% and 3.96% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 3,787 new cases have been reported as well as 155 new deaths. The state is reporting 28,934 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 36,978
SECOND DOSE: 27,039
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 23,132
SECOND DOSE: 17,683
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 30,384 Residents: 29,798 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 586
Conditions and Care Deaths: 547 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,317 Non-Residents: 34
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,783 (46%) Female: 15,686 (53%) Unknown/No data: 329 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,543 (9%) White: 18,174 (61%) Other: 4,811 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,270 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,907 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,095 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,796 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,011 Residents: 24,870 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,141
Conditions and Care Deaths: 676 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,210 Non-Residents: 51
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,560 (46%) Female: 13,194 (53%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,434 (6%) White: 17,593 (71%) Other: 1,934 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,909 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,806 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,228 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,836 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.