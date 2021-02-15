Drying out for evening Valentine’s plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Much of the U.S. is facing a major snow storms with winter storms warnings covering entire states and expanding from the deep south all the way to The Ohio Valley. For us along The Suncoast, we have battled a few storms today but they have come to a quiet end for the evening. However, todays rain has bumped up our moisture and humidity leading to some fog overnight and into early Monday. As the major winter storms moves across the central U.S. it will have a draping cold front that will bring us more showers and thunderstorms into late Monday and early Tueday.