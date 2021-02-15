DOH-Sarasota sending out more first-dose vaccine appointments Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More first-dose vaccine appointments are going out Monday as the Department of Health in Sarasota County receives more vaccines.
First-dose appointment notifications will go out Monday for appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17. The system will be scheduling up to account number 21,163.
Individuals receiving an appointment notice MUST confirm or decline the appointment. Appointment notices are being sent though the county’s Vaccine Registration system and are selected by order of registration by the “next in line” account number.
To view your number in the COVID-19 vaccine queue, log into your Everbridge account and locate your “additional information” section. Your registration number will show as “account number”.
