Covid vaccinations to happen all week in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - President’s Day didn’t mean a break for county workers vaccinating residents in Manatee county.
Fifteen-hundred seniors were vaccinated at Tom Bennett Park Monday. Another fifteen hundred are expected each day, Tuesday through Friday.
Seniors receiving the second doses of the vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, and people will get their first dose on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The county health department addressing concerns by some seniors about the lower amount of vaccinations happening in Manatee versus Sarasota county.
“We were told early on that the faster a county pushes out vaccines the faster it can expect to see more vaccine,” says Manatee County Department of Health Communications Director Chris Tittel.
“So it could just be that our numbers are a little bit slower than Sarasota’s, but the really nice thing about this is, if anyone out there wants to get a vaccination in a system like this, they can apply in multiple counties” Tittel says.
On Tuesday the county will begin notifying residents who’ve been selected in the vaccine pool lottery about getting their first dose later in the week.
Tittel also says as more distribution sites become available people will not have to rely completely on the county for their vaccination and can also register with other places.
