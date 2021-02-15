Charlotte County deputy arrested

Earlier this evening, CCSO Major Crimes detectives arrested Charlotte County Deputy Marty Allen for Lewd and Lascivious conduct. Throughout the investigation, investigators learned that Allen was conversing with someone online who he thought to be 15 years old. Multiple inappropriate requests were made by Allen to include asking if the 15 year old would move in him in. Additional details are included within this release from Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Deputy Allen has broken his oath and that sacred trust that is expected as a law enforcement officer. Instead, choosing to prey upon those he swore to serve and protect. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” states Sheriff Prummell. This investigation is still ongoing.