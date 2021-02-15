Charlotte County deputy arrested

By ABC7 Staff | February 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:37 PM

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -A deputy from Charlotte County was arrested and accused of messaging a person he thought was 15.

In a release Sunday night representatives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Marty Allen was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious conduct.

“Deputy Allen has broken his oath and that sacred trust that is expected as a law enforcement officer, instead, choosing to prey upon those he swore to serve and protect. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” states Sheriff Bill Prummell.

According to the sheriff’s office Allen is accused of making multiple inappropriate requests towards the teen including asking the child to move in with him.

In social media video put out by the sheriff’s office about the investigation they said the deputy is accused of requesting the 15-year-old girl to provide him with nude photos of her taking a shower.

“Much of these conversations were determined to have occurred while Allen was on duty.”

Here’s the full video from the Sheriff’s Office:

MEDIA RELEASE

MEDIA RELEASE

Earlier this evening, CCSO Major Crimes detectives arrested Charlotte County Deputy Marty Allen for Lewd and Lascivious conduct. Throughout the investigation, investigators learned that Allen was conversing with someone online who he thought to be 15 years old. Multiple inappropriate requests were made by Allen to include asking if the 15 year old would move in him in. Additional details are included within this release from Sheriff Bill Prummell. "Deputy Allen has broken his oath and that sacred trust that is expected as a law enforcement officer. Instead, choosing to prey upon those he swore to serve and protect. This cannot and will not be tolerated," states Sheriff Prummell. This investigation is still ongoing.

