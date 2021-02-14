Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Sunday Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Round #1 of Valentine’s Day rain is over, with 0.42″ of morning rain at SRQ Airport. Round #2 will include a few afternoon thunderstorms, with a possibility of a strong or severe storm in the mix. The risk of severe storms is a little higher to the north, from Tampa northward. Gusty winds with a thunderstorm is the main threat, but an isolated tornado is possible. In between storms we’ll still climb into the upper 70s, keeping us as the warmest part of the country again.
Skies clear out for Monday, then we’re tracking another couple of cold fronts that could bring rain back mid-week and again Thursday night to Friday. After the second front moves through Friday morning, skies clear out for a cooler and sunny weather pattern next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.