Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Sunday Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Round #1 of Valentine’s Day rain is over, with 0.42″ of morning rain at SRQ Airport. Round #2 will include a few afternoon thunderstorms, with a possibility of a strong or severe storm in the mix. The risk of severe storms is a little higher to the north, from Tampa northward. Gusty winds with a thunderstorm is the main threat, but an isolated tornado is possible. In between storms we’ll still climb into the upper 70s, keeping us as the warmest part of the country again.