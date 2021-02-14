First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Late Saturday radar trends show strong storms in the Gulf waters capable of gusty winds and hail approaching the west coast of Florida. At present, the rotation necessary for waterspouts or brief tornados is confined to cells north of Tampa Bay. Our main hazard is straight-line winds that may develop in the core of some of the stronger storms. However, the Storm Prediction Center does put us at a modest (5%) risk for isolated severe weather. We will monitor these storms all night in the WWSB Weather Center.