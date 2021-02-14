First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Late Saturday radar trends show strong storms in the Gulf waters capable of gusty winds and hail approaching the west coast of Florida. At present, the rotation necessary for waterspouts or brief tornados is confined to cells north of Tampa Bay. Our main hazard is straight-line winds that may develop in the core of some of the stronger storms. However, the Storm Prediction Center does put us at a modest (5%) risk for isolated severe weather. We will monitor these storms all night in the WWSB Weather Center.
The risk of severe weather increases during the daylight hours Sunday, particularly in the afternoon, as upper air energy approaches the coast riding along a cold front. While this front will not bring cold air to the Suncoast, it will bring unsettled weather into next work week as waves of energy ride along the stalling front like cars on a railroad track. Clearing will finally occur Friday of next week as a stronger cold front approaches with the promise of colder air.
