Downtown Sarasota Art Festival taking place this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 precautions are in place at the Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts.
Organizers say there was a good crowd on Saturday. The 33rd annual event features some of the most talented artists with lots of beautiful paintings, sculptures and many other works of art.
“We’re so happy to be back. This is the big one. This is the original Downtown Sarasota Art Festival,” said festival organizer Elaine Laurent. “We’re happy to be back and show that we can get out safely and enjoy the outdoors.”
Face masks are required and social distancing is in place. Because of the pandemic, there are around 160 exhibitors this year. That’s down from the usual 275 exhibitors.
“It seems like everyone needed this, they needed this emotionally, they needed this mentally, they needed this to get out,” she said. “The artists needed it because this is their livelihood which has been unplugged since COVID hit.”
“Great art festival, we came here last year and we had such a good time we were anxious to get back this year,” said John Matthews.
If you missed the Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts on Saturday, it continues through Sunday, Feb. 14th. It’s taking place on Main Street in Sarasota between Orange Avenue and Links Avenue between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
