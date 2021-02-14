Colorful ribbon memorial honors lives lost from COVID-19

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - An Anna Maria Island woman decorated her home with hundreds of colorful ribbons.
“It’s a little overwhelming to see,” said Cathy Tobias.
For more than two months, Tobias has been working day and night, cutting ribbons for a memorial.
“When I started doing this, I couldn’t imagine where we are right now,” she said.
The rainbow colored ribbons hits close to home.
“My daughter is a COVID nurse, so I hear her stories on how tough and how hard she’s working, how exhausting it is,” Tobias said. “She says one time during the winter season when things were really tough, she said half the people that came into her unit would die.”
As the death toll climbed, she asked herself: “What can I do that would be meaningful?”
Now more than 27,000 ribbons hang high, some with names of those who lost the battle against COVID-19.
“I had a really wonderful message from a woman who lost her mother at 60,” she said. “That’s younger than me.”
But as every day passes, so does more people.
“You know I look at the ribbons and while it’s pretty, each ribbon represents lives lost to COVID here in Florida. I thought that was a lot of lives,” she said.
“It wasn’t until a few days ago where I passed 1,300 when I realized that it’s high numbers and it takes a long time,” said Lucy Kanson. “My goodness, I haven’t counted to 1,000 in a long time.”
A count that puts things into perspective.
“I don’t want it to hide away, I want people to experience it, interact with it and find some healing,” said Tobias.
In order to help find healing, Tobias will be displaying the memorial on Anna Maria Beach which it will be stretching out to nearly two and half football fields. But what’s more important is that every person who died, whether we know them or not, are remembered.
“I’m hoping the people will be able to wrap their heads around something that’s so hard to wrap your head around,” said Tobias “To wrap their heads of the normality of the number of people who have died, being able to see it and have this physical manifestation and that we become more compassionate and more sensitive for these families.”
The COVID Ribbon Memorial will be displayed at Anna Maria Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. Participants will meet at the Sandbar Restaurant on 100 Spring Avenue.
