Won’t you be my Rainy Valentine?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While most of the country is in a deep Valentine’s Freeze, we are the warmest sliver of the USA. Along with the warm and moist air, a small storm moves overhead across Florida with showers a few thunderstorms. The best chance for rain is Saturday night into Sunday, and an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.
Skies clear out for Monday, then another small storm brings more rain mid-week, but still with the warmer air staying with us on the Suncoast. Finally, by Friday we’re tracking a stronger cold front with more thunderstorms, but also cooler and drier air for the following weekend. Cooler, but not the deep freeze that grips so much of the country right now.
