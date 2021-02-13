Some unsettled weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend is here and so are the clouds and potential for some storms. An area of low pressure is developing in the central Gulf and will move toward the NE over the weekend. This will bring a good chance for a few storms and a couple of them may be severe. Right now the Storm Prediction Center is putting us in the marginal range which means a very small chance for a couple of strong to severe storms.
The timing of the rain is still difficult to nail down at this time, but my thinking is that it will be in the late morning and early Saturday afternoon. That would be the first round and the rain isn’t going to be everywhere. The storms will be scattered as the piece of energy rotates around the area of low pressure. There will be another round of storms that will be moving through and the timing of that round will be late Saturday night through Sunday morning. A couple of these storms will also have the potential of turning severe with strong winds and some dangerous lightning.
It does not look like it will be an all day washout but we will see some scattered storms over the weekend.
For Saturday look for more clouds than sun with a 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay warm with a high around 78 and winds out of the SSE at 10-15 mph. We will still see a few breaks in the clouds now and again through the day.
Saturday night look for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Sunday morning expect lows in the mid to upper 60′s with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 60%. We will see variable clouds on Sunday with a high around 75 degrees. Once again I am not seeing a washout for Valentine’s day. Will there be rain? Yes, but not an all day rain. There will be a lot of clouds moving in and out through the day.
Monday calls for a 30% chance for scattered showers and partly cloudy skies with a high in the mid to upper 70′s.
Tuesday look for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for rain with highs in the mid 70′s.
The next big cold front will move through on Friday of next week. This front will bring a good chance for rain with temperatures dropping below average into the mid 60′s for highs.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots to start the day and pick up to 10-15 by noon. Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
