Some unsettled weather for the weekend

The timing of the rain is still difficult to nail down at this time, but my thinking is that it will be in the late morning and early Saturday afternoon. That would be the first round and the rain isn’t going to be everywhere. The storms will be scattered as the piece of energy rotates around the area of low pressure. There will be another round of storms that will be moving through and the timing of that round will be late Saturday night through Sunday morning. A couple of these storms will also have the potential of turning severe with strong winds and some dangerous lightning.