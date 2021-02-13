Sarasota County Department of Health officials provide vaccine update for next week

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials provided an update on Friday on what is ahead with COVID-19 vaccination shots. 8000 first doses of the vaccine will be administered next week and 3300 second doses.
“The past two weeks we will have received a greater allocation, which is really great for our community because it allows us to get more shots in the arms more quickly,” said Steve Huard, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County Department of Health.
Health officials say a total of 7000 COVID vaccine shots were administered this week in Sarasota County.
A state COVID vaccine drive-thru site at the Venice Community Center was a very busy place this week as well. 3000 shots were administered at that site.
“We think it’s great, it’s easy,” said Nancy Keith, a part-time Sarasota resident. “You’re sitting in your car and everybody is getting vaccinated,”
People who got their first dose of the vaccine at the drive-thru site will be getting their second doses at this location in three weeks. That’s the next time the pop-up site will be set up at Venice Community Center.
“It was very simple actually, there are so many people directing you in the right place, check the paperwork and get everything filled out,” said Homer Edmonson, an Osprey resident. “It’s as easy as falling off a log.”
“Very professionally done, very well organized, everything went extremely smooth,” said Wade Keith, a part-time Sarasota resident.
Health officials say if you have received your first shot at another location, you will have to get your second shot at that location. Vaccination shots will resume in Sarasota County at Sarasota Square Mall next Tuesday through Friday. You do have to register to set up an appointment.
