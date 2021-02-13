Manatee County Search and Rescue introduce new K-9 in training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The results are in for Manatee County Search and Rescue’s new K-9 in training, and his name is Dax.
Manatee Search and Rescue posted pictures of the new pup, saying they received an overwhelming amount of votes to select his new name.
Dax will focus on training for Live Find Tack and Trail. The county’s search and rescue says their K-9′s live at home with their handlers that pay for all the dog’s food, training and medical expenses. They’ve started a K-9 medical fund to help assist with larger medical expenses that can happen during training or while on deployments.
The name Dax was chosen out of six names including Vader, Stitch, Zeke and Atlas.
