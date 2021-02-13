Longboat Key 90-year-old retired doctor and wife get first dose of vaccine at Publix

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 90-year old retired Cardiologist has a Valentine’s weekend date with his wife at Publix for their long-awaited vaccines.
Dr. Donald Dembo received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, while his wife Libby is scheduled for Saturday. They are grateful to finally receive their shots, but getting into the system was overwhelming.
“I had spent my life preventing death for people, that was my entire career as a cardiologist,” said Dr. Dembo. “Then I found myself where I needed some help, the frustration in getting it was overwhelming.”
Dr. Dembo plans to continue teaching his course “Living to be 100,” once he’s vaccinated.
