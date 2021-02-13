Horses being heroes for our heroes

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) -Operation Warrior Resolution, an organization that provides holistic treatments for veterans, has teamed up with Nokomis-based InStride Therapy to form a first-of-its-kind equine therapy program in our region.
The Horses for Heroes program is an experiential learning program that uses both mounted and un-mounted equine assisted activities and therapies to aid in physical and emotional healing. It is widely recognized that equine assisted learning is an effective strategy that can benefit veterans physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
Barancik Foundation is helping make this collaboration possible through a $75,000 grant to Operation Warrior Resolution. Funds will also be used to help promote these programs, so more people will be served.
