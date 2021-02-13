Fatal accident on Beneva Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a fatal traffic crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Beneva Road.
Northbound lanes on Beneva Road have been closed at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road, and will remain closed for several hours as this investigation continues. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route and avoid the area.
We will be sure to update you as we have more information.
