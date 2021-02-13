AG Moody warns on romance scams

(WWSB) - Love is in the air and Attorney General Ashley Moody says heartless scammers want your money, not your affection.
Romance scams prey on a person’s desire for companionship. General Moody says imposters often pose as a person seeking love on dating sites, social media or even in person to gain trust—and ultimately swindle unsuspecting sweethearts.
”It’s a trick as old as cupid himself—seducing targets with flattery and attention to get to their wallets through their hearts” says Attorney General Moody. “As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, it is important to be alert for scammers who may attempt to trick those seeking companionship into thinking they have found their soulmates. So, remember to guard your heart, as well as your wallet, when seeking companionship this Valentine’s Day, especially online.”
To report a scam, click here.
