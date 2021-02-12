World Golf Championships coming to Florida’s Suncoast

SARASOTA-BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB)- Due to the challenges posed by COVID-19, the World Golf Championships originally set to be held in Mexico City will not be played in Mexico this year. Instead, this year’s championship will be held in Bradenton, which will bring the top 72 best golfers in the world to the Suncoast.
Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Elliot Falcione said due to COVID, there will be no ticket sales to the public but there will be strong safety measures regarding the golfers.
“Golfers will be tested daily, it’s part of the PGA Protocol,” said Falcione “Anybody that is on the course that is not playing will be required to wear a mask the entire time.”
Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said this would be a way to show off what the suncoast has to offer.
“I think its way for us to show off our whole region,” said Haley.
Outside of the beauty of the area Falcione said this kind of event would put the suncoast on the map for a different reason.
“An incredible opportunity to get on a global platform that will actually get us in front of 800 million households with a viewership demographic that aligns with our visitor demographic,” said Falcione.
The opportunity will not only put the Sarasota-Bradenton area on the map , but it will also be a hole-in-one for their economy, which Haley agrees with.
“This PGA tour event in our area is going to get millions and millions of people exposed to the beauty of this area,” said Haley.
Concessions club member Andrew Allen who calls this course home said this type of event is what the course was built for.
“This is what this was built for, championship caliber golf,” said Allen. “To see the players of this caliber at your own club is unbelievable.”
The World Golf Championships will kick off on Feb. 25 and end on Feb. 8.
