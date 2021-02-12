Suncoast’s own daredevil had a different kind of fun at LegoLand

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s daredevil Nik Wallenda had fun Friday at LegoLand. He traversed over a wire 600ft long and 60ft in the air. And because this fun stunt was at Lego Land, Wallenda used a special balance pole made of 70 super-sized Lego bricks.
Wallenda has captivated audiences all over the world with his high flying tight rope stunts. Last year he walked over the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua, and he is the first person to walk over Niagara Falls.
Nik did successfully cross the 600ft span with no trouble and is back on solid ground. You can watch the full walk here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.