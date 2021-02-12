Suncoast residents continue to get vaccinated against COVID

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many second dose vaccinations administered on Thursday afternoon at Sarasota Square Mall. First dose vaccinations were given earlier in the day.
“I had my shot January 15th,t w it went great,” said Violet Morton, a Bradenton resident. “I had my second dose today, they contacted me Tuesday afternoon by telephone and they left me a message, my appointment time and here I am.”
People getting their COVID vaccine shots say the entire process was smooth for the first shot and the second one too.
“The process was amazing, I couldn’t be more impressed, there was no wait,” said Joe Lubow, Owner of The Sarasota School of Massage Therapy. “They kept us six feet apart, I walked in and I was immediately sent in to a station with a nurse who gave me the shot, it was seamless and smooth.”
7000 COVID vaccine shots will be administered this week in Sarasota County between the mall site and the new state run drive-thru site at Venice Community Center, 7000 more next week. Health department officials say you do have to register to set up an appointment.
“We’re going to continue to use our alert notification system, those alerts will go out to the next people in line to get the vaccine,” said Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Department of Health. “Currently, we’re just serving account registration number 16000.”
Right now, the COVID vaccine shots are for people 65 and older and healthcare workers. It’s not yet known when it will be available for everyone else.
“As a healthcare worker it’s so important, I work with children with disabilities with autism, they are all over me,” said Daniela Sodre, a Speech Pathologist who received her second dose of the COVID vaccine. “You can’t tell a child not to get close, so it’s a very important to not only protect myself but them as well.”
In Sarasota County the sites will be open from Tuesday through Friday. Manatee County will have 5100 new doses of the vaccine to administer next week at Tom Bennett Park in Bradenton.
