Storm system to bring some rain for weekend

Beautiful beach weather will stick around on Friday at least for a little while and then, wouldn't you know it, clouds move in over the weekend along with a chance for some rain. A frontal system will move down over N. Florida and extend out into the Gulf on Friday. An area of low pressure will develop along this front in the Gulf and head our way on Saturday.
This system will bring increasing cloudiness and a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday with a better chance for storms on Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms bringing some strong wind gusts.
This system will bring scattered storms across the area but not everyone is going to get the rain. It is still too early to nail down the exact time of the storms as the low has yet to develop at the time of this writing.
It has been very warm this week with highs at SRQ exceeding 80 degrees every day so far. It will get close on Friday to the 80 degree mark but may fall just short due to increasing cloud cover later in the day. Look for some fog in the morning and then partly cloudy skies by the afternoon along with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two maybe inland.
Friday night expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower along with some patchy fog possible. Lows on Saturday will be in the mid 60′s. Saturday we should see mostly cloudy skies at times with a 40% chance for storms mainly in the afternoon as the low pressure center begins to move closer to Florida. The high on Saturday near 77 degrees.
Saturday night the rain chance stays elevated under mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60′s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday we will see variable cloudiness along with a good chance (60%) of showers and thunderstorms. Due to the clouds we will see highs slightly cooler with a high near 73.
Monday will be warm with partly cloudy skies with a high near 77 degrees. The rain chance is at 20%.
Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for some rain and a high around 73.
For boaters expect winds out of the S at 5-10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters. There may be some sea fog in places along the suncoast.
