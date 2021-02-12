Ring Sarasota announces return for 11th season

Ring Sarasota Handbell Ensemble (Source: Ring Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff | February 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:21 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After having to cut their season short in 2020, Sarasota’s premier handbell ensemble, Ring Sarasota, has announced its plan to return in 2021.

Their show, Highways & Byways, will be premiering on Feb 21. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church. This show will take audiences on a tour through the highways and byways of America.

Because of social distancing guidelines, masks and pre-registration is required. Click here for more information about performance times and pre-registration.

