Ring Sarasota announces return for 11th season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After having to cut their season short in 2020, Sarasota’s premier handbell ensemble, Ring Sarasota, has announced its plan to return in 2021.
Their show, Highways & Byways, will be premiering on Feb 21. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church. This show will take audiences on a tour through the highways and byways of America.
Because of social distancing guidelines, masks and pre-registration is required. Click here for more information about performance times and pre-registration.
