Polk Sheriff’s Office: Teacher arrested for DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After a two-vehicle crash, a Polk County teacher was arrested after officials determined she was driving while intoxicated.
The accident happened at Eloise Loop Road and Orange Manor Drive in southeast Winter Haven on Feb 11.
Kathryn Lewis, 57, was transported to the Polk County jail after the accident. Polk County Sheriff officials say that after the accident, Lewis appeared disorientated and started walking away from the scene. According to deputies, Lewis’ eyes were red and watery and she admitted to a deputy that she had been drinking at a party prior to the crash.
Lewis is a P.E. teacher at Jewett Middle Academy in Winter Haven. She has also previously been arrested for a DUI in Daytona Beach and in St. Lucie County where she was additionally charged with neglect of a child.
Sheriff Grady Judd said no one was injured in this crash.
