Orioles will welcome fans to Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Baltimore Orioles have announced their plan to welcome fans to their spring training home.
There will be a limited number of tickets sold for each of the 14 home games at Ed Smith Stadium. The club will sell these tickets in “pod” seating, in order to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet between each group of ticket holders.
There will only be 1,833 tickets available for each game which is only 25 percent of the stadiums capacity.
Fans will be required to adhere to the clubs heath and safety policies while in the ballpark. The Orioles have created these policies in coordination with the MLB, the CDC, and local public health officials. Fans will be required to wear a CDC-approved mask properly at all times. Additionally fans are encouraged to take advantage of the Orioles digital ticketing for a contactless entry to the ballpark.
Ed Smith Ballpark will not be accepting cash payments this season. For things such as parking lots, concession stands, and ticket windows, fans are only allowed to pay with credit or debit cards.
The Orioles kick off spring training on Feb 28. with a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
