Multi-million dollar animal care facility to be donated to Manatee County

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton says they have plans to donate their new animal care facility to Manatee County.
The $9 million project will be efficient in processing and testing animals that have been abandoned. The shelter cites Manatee County as a leader in humane animal care and wants to contribute to their no-kill initiative. As the city of Bradenton continues to grow, so will the population of stray animals.
“We realize the county is growing in Bradenton and west south Bradenton and we anticipate more animals coming in and going out, another reason why we did it” said executive director Keith Pratt.
The new facility comes with operating tables, ICU rooms, and dental stations. Bishop Animal Shelter says they’ve seen more animal adoptions during the coronavirus than ever before. Their hope is to better fulfill those needs with the new facility and get animals from all backgrounds adopted even quicker.
“I think this will be a heck of a benefit for the county if they do absorb this,” said Pratt.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.